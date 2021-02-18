Toyota launches Tacoma TRD lift kit

For many truck buyers, one of the first modifications they make is to the suspension to lift the truck higher in the air. Toyota has announced that it has a new lift kit for the mid-sized pickup truck. The kit is called the Tacoma TRD Lift Kit, and it’s now available nationwide as a dealer-installed option.

The lift kit is available for most 2020+ Tacoma V6 4×4 models. The lift kit provides up to a two-inch front, and a one-inch rear lift on most supported Tacoma models. Toyota also notes that since the kit was designed and tested by TRD engineers, it’s the only lift kit validated to be compatible with the Toyota Safety Sense system.

The lift kit features new monotube Bilstein shocks using digressive valving for improved on and off-road vehicle dynamics. The shocks are specifically designed to work with the additional lift and have TRD red dust boots and “Tuned by TRD” graphics. The front shocks bring an additional two inches of lift by adjusting the coil spring position on the shock tube.

They also have extended rebound stroke allowing full use of the improved suspension travel. The rear shocks have a larger shock body than the standard suspension, allowing for additional oil volume to dissipate heat and improve damping response in demanding terrain. The larger rear shock bodies also allow the use of larger pistons with a rod that’s four millimeters larger for increased strength.







The kit includes cast-iron spacers to lift the Tacoma one-inch in the rear. Once the kit is installed, frame ground clearance increases by 1.7 inches. Approach angles are improved by 3.1 degrees, breakover angle is improved 1.6 degrees, and departure angle is improved by 0.5 degrees. The kit also includes a new Toyota Safety Sense millimeter-wave sensor and the camera support bracket, as well as black bezels to fill in the deleted fog lamps. The kit costs $1350, not including labor, estimated to be 4 to 5 hours.