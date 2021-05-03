2022 Genesis G70 starting price revealed

Genesis has announced the starting price for the 2022 G70 sport sedan in the United States. The vehicle starts at $37,525 and comes with numerous features and benefits wrapped in that price. Every G70 comes with complimentary scheduled maintenance with service valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more for three years or 60,000 miles.

The G70 is available with two different powertrains, including a base 2.0-liter turbo inline-four making 252 horsepower and 260 pound-foot of torque. The more powerful version uses a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 making 365 horsepower and 376 pound-foot of torque. Both versions use the same rigid racetrack-tuned chassis and performance-enhancing components.

For 2022, G70 buyers have an available variable exhaust valve system and Sport+ drive mode. Some versions come standard with a 10.25-inch multimedia display and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety features, including Highway Driving Assistant. None of the MSRP’s include the $1045 freight charge, and all versions use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2.0-liter turbo versions start at $37,525 with rear-wheel-drive and go up to $43,625 for the Prestige all-wheel-drive version. The base 3.3-liter twin-turbo rear-wheel-drive version starts at $42,100. The most expensive version is the 3.3 turbo Launch Edition all-wheel-drive starting at $54,500. There are numerous option packages available that will push the price of the cars higher.

Standard versions of the car have leatherette seating surfaces, while higher-end versions come with full leather seating. Even the base version has an impressive list of standard features, including Bluetooth streaming audio capability, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.