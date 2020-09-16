2022 Hyundai Tucson impresses with boldly sharp design

The redesigned Hyundai Tucson version is wildly popular in the United States ever since 2016 when it had a major facelift, and now the new makeover for the crossover is here officially. Yes, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is coming to the US markets sometime next year with a bold statement, looking to pin down the competition.

The stylish crossover will arrive in two variants – hybrid and plug-in hybrid for the very first time in the US, bringing the promise of power and efficiency in one package. Tucson version for the US will have a longer wheelbase since there is a short wheelbase version as well.

Bold exteriors dominated by sharp creases

Redesigning an already popular vehicle to have a fresh look without overdoing things is a subtle art. A skill that Hyundai knows at the back of their hand, and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a living example. The crossover adopts a sharp triangular design without looking tacky – this is apparent in the dominating spread-wings front grille along with the intimidating headlights.

The use of negative and positive spacing on the sides looks seems like the work of a master-chiseler. On the rear, the profile flows upwards with a boxy look. The taillights carry on the futuristic triangular design, balancing the overall sharpness.

Thumping interiors that match the exteriors

Jump inside and you’ll be bemused by the Tucson’s interiors. The cockpit-like seats with waterfall central stack is well complemented by the modern center console. The car comes with the standard 8-inch touchscreen panel, however the optional 10.3-inch touchscreen is what you’ll want to have. Overall the cabin looks airy and well thought off.

Talking about the power options – Tucson will come in the standard 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine and the hybrid configurations based on a 1.6-liter gas engine and an electric motor. The 2.5-liter variant generates 190 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque while the 1.6-liter inline-four (unspecified electric powertrain) churns out around 230 horsepower (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft.