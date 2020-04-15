A Blast from The Past. Seiko’s Prospex SPB151 and SPB153 Are Based Off a 70’s Classic

I was just blasting some retro songs in the house the other day. You know just how we do sometimes. It was then that my son introduced me to the modern-day remix of that very same song which was undeniably better. It seems songs come a full circle too just as deign does sometimes. This is particularly the case with the Seiko Prospex SPB151 and Prospex SPB153.

These latest pieces from Seiko draw a majority of their inspiration from the past. These watches closely resemble the Seiko 6105, a masterpiece from the 70’s. The 6105 has a colorful legacy of being most popular between professional divers of the time, servicemen of the Vietnam conflict, and even celebrities of the time. I think Seiko might have something on their hands here, trying to bring back this legacy.

What Makes the Remix Better?

Unlike the original design from the 70’s, the Prospex SPB151 and SPB153 measure smaller in dimensions (almost 2mm smaller), measuring 42.7mm. The newer variants come in a noticeably tapering a stainless-steel case along with short lugs. The inward taper design of the case would make for a compact and comfortable fit on the wearer.

One of the very few flaws the original design had was the rather complicated and unwieldy pin-lock system. This is done away with and replaced by a screwable-type crown at the 4 o’clock position. The design also sees improvement in water resistance, which is now up to 200m (original was up to 150m).

Staying True to Roots

Improvements aside, most aspects of the design of the Prospex SPB151 and SPB153 watches remains completely faithful to the original; right from the dial to the applied square indices and pointed baton hands. The only obvious chance from the original design is in SPB153, the dial of which features a deep olive drab color, replacing the original black.

Both the watches have a in house made 6R35 automatic movement, which we know will stand the test of time. The movement has a commendable 70-hour power reserve with a 21,600bph beat rate. The black dial SBP151 is paired with a three-link oyster style bracelet with a push button butterfly clasp and a diver’s extension. Whereas the olive dial SPB153 comes with a black silicone rubber strap, which in design pays homage to the original 6105’s strap design.

The watches will be available for purchase starting June 2020. The Seiko Prospex SPB151 and SPB153 will retail at $1,300 and $1,100 respectively.