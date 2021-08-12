Adidas Barricade Tennis Sneakers relaunched for the new generation

Adidas has a lot of classic silhouettes that have become popular and are getting new iterations. The latest to be relaunched is the Barricade silhouette.

The design meant for tennis is now ready for the newer generation. The tennis sneakers were first introduced back in 2000. The pair quickly become popular among tennis superstars and has been worn by champs.

Adidas Barricade Tennis Sneaker 2.0

For the 2021 version, Adidas has combined the original with insights from elite athletes and performance features. You can say this is a more modern version released after two decades.

More than the aesthetics, Barricade offers better durability for use on the tennis court. The eyestay and forefoot are made of a special abrasion resistant material. The outsole offers enhanced comfort, thanks to the ADIWEAR rubber compound .

Adidas Barricade Tennis Sneaker Design

Elite tennis players Maria Sakkari and Dominic Thiem offered insights as Adidas was designing the pair. They also tested the shoes to ensure they are ready for the court.

The heel comes with GEOFIT sense pods while the upper has some vented cooling. A foam tongue delivers extra comfort.





The Adidas Barricade Tennis Sneaker is now available. Check the Adidas Web Store for more details.