ADER Error AirPods Pro Case, other lifestyle accessories now available

There are plenty of fashion and streetwear brands we may have missed recently but when a company comes up with something really trendy and cool, it captures our attention. One of those that we just discovered is ADER Error (ADER error) which is a brand based in Seoul.

This South Korean brand is another proof that K-Pop has immensely received that global recognition. We can’t argue with that because it has happened already. Just don’t count us in telling you who they are because we only know a little.

K-Pop Brands Rock

You can’t ignore these K-Pop stars and brands because they’re almost everywhere now. ADER Error has come up with some cool and stylish products like that AirPod case back in November. The company seems to be starting the year right with a new one—an AirPod Pro case plus some other lifestyle products.

The ADER error AirPod Pro Case is available in two versions. One comes with a transparent finish with the blue ‘ADER error’ branding. The other one has ‘Adererror’ in bold black font.

The two also come with a small loop on the left side. Hook the case to other accessories or maybe to a set of keys.

ADER Error Lifestyle Goes Quirky

There is also a leather carry pouch with ‘ADER’ embossed across the flap. It looks really nice in leather, something that looks classic and luxurious.

ADER error also brings other lifestyle pieces. See that asymmetrical neck pillow, mousepad, amenities pouch, and notepad. They are affordable from $5 to $90 only.













The lifestyle goods can be ordered straight from ADER error’s website. Prices of the items from the new collection are as follows: Blue note ($5.87), Blue cushion ($50.87), Blue bag ($58.70), ADER AirPods pro case ($90), Tetris AirPods pro case ($45.65), Diagonal AirPods pro case ($45.65), and Diagonal mouse pad ($11.61).