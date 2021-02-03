Adidas Originals Stan Smith Slip-on out in signature White-Green

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing this but a new version of the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Slip-on. It’s not a redesign but simply a new colorway. From the Cloud White and Tribe Yellow versions released in 2020, adidas is showing off a pair of the slip-on in the original colors: White and Green.

The Originals Stan Smith now comes in a mule design. Not many people may appreciate this one but we know there is a market for such. Personally, it’s something I’d wear— sneakers but not really. The slip-on form is just perfect for those people staying at home 24/7.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Slip-ons

You can still be a “sneakerhead” while at home. Wear your shoes. But to be more practical, slip-ons will do. And if you’re a fan of classic and signature silhouettes, the “White/Green-Off White” Adidas Originals Stan Smith is right for you.

The pair is clean and simple. The smooth leather upper comes in premium white. It’s backless so you can easily wear the shoes.

The Slip-on Advantage

No need to tie the shoelaces but the white eyelets and laces are still there. The Three Stripes are perforated on the sides together with the classic stitching design. The tongue shows the contrasting green Adidas Originals logo.

The cupsole is cream which is a signature adidas Originals branding. The sockliner is green while the printed insole shows the PRIMEGREEN construction branding. It tells that the shoes are constructed from recycled materials.





Adidas Originals Stan Smith Slip-On in White/Green-Off White is available for $70. Available in select Adidas stores and retailers.