Salomon Raid Wind ADVANCED Sneakers announced

Salomon is a popular French brand of sports equipment that has been out for decades. It’s only been getting global recognition as it regularly introduces new runners.

A couple of years back, we named the Salomon Cross/Pro as part of the Coolest Trail Running Shoes list. The Salomon S/Lab XT-6 is one comfortable pair of sneakers great for adventures. We also remember the Salomon Speedcross 3, XA Pro 3D, XT-6, and the Salomon Streetcross Trail Runner.

Salomon Raid Wind ADVANCED Runners

Salomon has become a trendsetter especially in shoe design. It will continue to come up with designs and colorways that are memorable.

For the trek series, there is the Salomon Raid Wind ADVANCED Silhouette. The ADVANCED range is getting a new addition in the form of these sneakers that boast a bulky body.

Salomon Raid Wind ADVANCED Sneakers Design

There are breathable layers of mesh, crossing from the upper going to the lining, plus some soft suede overlay. The Contagrip outsole is just perfect especially with the reinforced heel and front foot. The quick-lace fastening system is set in place for a better and more secure support. The back heel and the front features the logo of the brand.

Price tag reads $190. Buy the pair from select stores and from Salomon online.