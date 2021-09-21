Footwear

Adidas Pixar Collection Celebrates Monsters Inc’s 20th Anniversary

September 21, 2021

Has it been when 20 years? Am I that old? These are the questions that first came to mind when I saw the new collection from Adidas. It’s a result of a recent collaboration with Pixar.

The Adidas x Pixar collab brings this special collection that features the four iconic monsters from the movie “Monsters, Inc”. Well, the other one isn’t exactly a real monster but Boo is one popular character. The monsters we have grown to love include Mike Wazowski, Sulley, and George Sanderson.

Adidas X Disney Pixar Collaboration

Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc Sully Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY

The furry monsters turn into pairs of basketball and football sneakers. If you grew up knowing about Monsters, Inc. then you will easily recognize the characters.

The Mike Wazowski pair is an Adidas D.O.N Issue 3 that comes with bold details. The basketball shoes are very striking in neon green with a black wavy line on the upper sole. On the tongue, you will sill Mike’s eye.

The Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY gets a Sulley version. The blue body has a purple slash. Giving that monster-feel is the fur on the back heel and the tongue.

Adidas and Pixar Sneaker Design

Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc 20th Anniversary George Sanderson Adidas Forum Low

George Sanderson gets his own pair too in the form of the Adidas Forum Low in orange. Yellow collar lining and fur are available on the other areas.

The lovable Boo gets a simple Adidas NMD. The pair is available in soft purple with embroidered flowers located on the toe box.

  • Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc 20th Anniversary Boo Adidas NMD
  • Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc 20th Anniversary Football Cleats
  • Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc 20th Anniversary Basketball Release
  • Adidas Pixar Monsters Inc 20th Anniversary Basketball Release

The Adidas Pixar Collection will be available beginning September 25. The football cleats will follow on October 7.

