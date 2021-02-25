Salomon Speedcross 3, XA Pro 3D, and the XT-6 all ready in Racing Red colorway

Salomon may not be the top name that comes to mind when asked about running shoes but the brand is known among runners. It offers hi-tech trail running shoes and it actually boasts a number of popular and classic silhouettes like the Speedcross 3, XA Pro 3D, and the XT-6.

These three designs are getting a new colorway. Each one will be released in ‘Racing Red’ versions—showing off red shades combined with mostly black, gray, and white. With these new iterations, you will understand why we included the Salomon Cross Pro as one of the coolest trail running shoe pairs in 2020.

Salomon Speedcross 3

The Salomon Speedcross 3 comes with nylon uppers that may be best for unforgiving weather conditions. The lacing system appears as stripes on the lateral. The laces are thin and are looped through the leather eyelet panels.

The rear quarter shows a very obvious “Salomon” branding. It’s written on the large red stripe which is a nice contrast on the white base. The stripe then fades into black upon reaching the black mid-sole.

Salomon XA Pro 3D

The Salomon XA Pro 3D comes with almost the same stripe. The contrasting red stripe doesn’t hit the mid-sole though but extends up to the toe cap.

The pair comes with black mesh uppers. The body shows some white webbing. Just like the Salomon Speedcross 3, this one also features a Contragrip sole. The latter allows the right control and grip for running.

Salomon XT-6

The Salomon XT-6 features woven mesh uppers. This makes the pair able to resist debris from getting inside. It also features a white webbing on the sides. The red stripe also extends to the toecap, placed near the mudguards.

Your foot is hugged by an internal sleeve, offering a snug fit all the time. The midsole is ACS for better support and comfort.









These Salomon pairs’ prices range from $220 up to $300 on Salomon.com.