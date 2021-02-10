Adidas Valentine’s Day collection debuts in neutral colors, fun touches and accents

We’re not saying celebrating Valentine’s Day is a must but for those who do, you may start by checking out what gifts to offer your significant other. Flowers? Check. Jewelry? Maybe. Sneakers? Yes! A sneakerhead can never have too many pairs.

Our recent Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for men include some geeky things but we want to offer something new. Adidas wants you and me to share the love with an exclusive Valentine’s Day collection that includes a new Ultraboost 4.0 DNA, the Sambarose Shoes with Swarovski Crystals, and a slew of Adidas apparel from tights to sweatpants, T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and crews.

Adidas Sambarose Shoes with Swarovski Crystals

Adidas has already teamed up with Swarovski before and continues to do so this year. Crystals on the classic Adidas Sambarose make the pair pretty enough for the beautiful woman in your life.

You can choose from three versions—all having the upper leather and signature T-toe. The pair comes with a platform rubber outsole. The Swarovski crystals are added as a removable charm and onto the heel tabs.











A ‘Swarovski Crystals’ branding is found on the heels. On the lateral, you will see a metallic ’SAMBA’ text in gold on the black version and silver on the white pair. The white pair also comes in either pink or blue accent. The one with the pink touches have white three-stripes while the blue version has matching blue three-stripes.

Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA

The new Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA is yet another runner. It comes with the Boost sole plus Primeblue construction. The lateral is a recycled material developed with the Parley Ocean Plastic.

A new version of the pair comes with a Valentine’s day print in either white or black. The pair looks neat with a knitted upper, cushioning, and cages with small multi-colored hearts. Notice the Solar Red stripe on each heel.

Adidas Valentine’s Day Collection is available on adidas website. The Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA costs $180 while the Adidas Sambarose Shoes with Swarovski Crystals is at $120.