Adidas x Pharrell Williams team up launches new PW Superstar PK

Because I’m happy. That’s what I always remember whever I hear about Pharrell. His song “Happy” will forever bring us into a happy mood whatever the season is. And for the holidays, sneakerheads who love Adidas and are fans of the rapper will love that a Pharrell and Adidas have teamed up once again to come up with a new Superstar PK model.

The Pharrell x Adidas Superstar PK is expected to become another bestseller. It’s holiday shopping season so we’re certain it may be a challenge to get this new pair when it drops tomorrow, December 5. No word on the price in other regions but the Pharrell Williams Adidas Superstar will be available from Adidas.com/pharell, select retailers, and Adidas’ CONFIRMED mobile app. The pair will be sold for $140 in the US.

Adidas Superstar in New Colors

The Adidas Originals Superstar will always be a classic. The sportswear brand only needs to find the perfect partner or brand for collabs. Pharrell has always been a favorite as he gives a different kind of energy.

The classic Superstar is rendered in five colorways. They are all monochomatic so you can use one color for each day of the week. The colors are just perfect to give life to your otherwise boring work uniform or for those working at home–loungewear. Even if you’re just working at home, no one is going to stop you to wear some colors.

Classic Primeknit Goes Green









The iconic Superstar boasts a recycled, engineered Primeknit upper so you can say it’s environment-friendly. The iconic shell toe is also knitted. Of course, the rubber outsole is available. On the heel cap, you may see the embroidered ‘HUMAN RACE’ branding and Trefoil woven loop label. The sockliner features some interesting text of body parts.

The PW Superstar PK (Pharrell Williams Superstar Primeknit) will be available in these colors: Dark Green, Purple, Gold (Yellow), Auburn (Brown), Ecru (Cream). Each color has other color accents that pop against the knitted material.