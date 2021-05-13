Huckberry x Chaco Olive Agave sandals will take you through the hot summer

Arguably one of the most interesting limited edition sandals that will take you through every terrain during the hot summer months is here in Olive Agave colorway. It is designed by Chaco in collaboration with Huckberry – the only store selling it.

The Huckberry x Chaco Agave collection comprises two editions of all-terrain sandals – the Chaco Chillos slides and Chaco Z/1 sandals that are customized in a new colorway inspired by the desert.

Chaco x Huckberry Agave collection

Available in the customized all-terrain Z/1 sandals and the comfortable Chilo slides features fully adjustable polyester webbing upper with ladder lock buckle. While in the Chaco Z/1 sandals, the signature webbing wraps around the foot and the midsole for secure, customized fit, it hugs the foot for snugger fit in the slides.

Designed to be worn from backyard walks to the street and from campsite to short hiking trails, both the sandal and slides feature EVA midsole and high-abrasion EVA outsole.

Sizing and availability

The EVA sole ensures the Agave silhouettes are lightweight and make contoured Luvseat arch easier, which adds to comfort and offers the foot soft feel. Designed to slide easily on the off the foot, the Chacos are true to fit so you can take home the regular sneaker size you wear.

If you want a snugger fit, smaller size is recommended, since the strap of these sandals doesn’t clinch down very tight. The Chaco Chillo is available for $60 and the Chaco Z/1 will set you back $110 – both are only available from Huckberry online store.