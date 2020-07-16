Seiko Credor Linealx Imari Nabeshimayaki is simple yet elegant

Seiko Credor collection from Japanese watchmaker Seiko is, in many respects, unique in high-end horology. Precisely because these watches feature only hour, minutes and seconds on the dial, creating least possible distraction and providing more space to decorate the dial.

The latest addition celebrating the collection is Seiko Credor Linealx Imari Nabeshimayaki, which uses premium materials and depicts the delicacy and beauty of Japanese craftsmanship. The watch, as the name suggests combines wonderful watch case, movement with ancient Japanese art of Imari Nabeshimayaki porcelain.

The artistic timepiece

The porcelain dial of the Credor Linealx Imari Nabeshimayaki is inspired by waterfall and has a natural feel to it.” This look is accentuated by the embedded assents of gold, platinum and white pearl which are like droplets of water on the whitish-dial. This aquatic look of the watch is completed with blue hour and minute hands and matching indices.

The new entrant in Credor collection has a roundish octagonal 38mm platinum case, which is amazingly thin at only 7.8mm. The watch has claw-like lugs and a very simple crown, which doesn’t really make the watch an instant getter for the more gaudy takers – but with the brightly polished bezel – it would be a fancy of customers who like subtle timepieces.

Movement, pricing and more

The Credor Linealx Imari Nabeshimayaki features hand-wound caliber 6890, which despite its 1.98mm thin form factor beats at 21,600 bph. The movement provides a power reserve of up to 37 hours.

According to Seiko, this is a limited edition watch and only ten of these will be made. It is available through authorized Credor stores for Yen 45,00,000 (roughly $42,000) paired with Mississippi alligator leather strap in graphite gray color with powdered silver finish.