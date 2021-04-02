Adidas Y-3 Forum Hi OG about to be released

In some parts of the world, it may still be snowing. Spring is upon us but in other regions, Summer is about to start. If you live in countries where it’s always warm, you should start shopping for new summer shoes.

No, we’re not reffering to just slippers and sandals. You still need a nice pair of shoes that isn’t a pair of sneakers or runners. Get a pair of boots or maybe this pair of Y-3 Adidas Originals Forum Hi OG.

Adidas Originals Forum Hi OG by Yohji Yamamoto

The Y-3 Adidas Originals Forum Hi OG is an avant-garde take on the classic silhoutte. You may probaly say this looks very ordinary but there’s always something special with this Yohji Yamamoto creation. The traditional sneakers gets that Y-3 touch we all love—simple, sleek, and effortless.

If you’re into minimalism or anything Japanese, you will love the trademark monochromatic style brought to the Forum Hi OG. The upper is full leather while the lining is in suede. A rubber outsole is present.

Y-3 Adidas Originals Forum Hi OG Design

The tongue features a debossed Y-3 branding which is also found on the beloved Forum Hi OG strap. A wraparound zipper has been added for a nice touch, running around the shoes up to the lateral-side front-quarter.

The mid-panels present some zig-zag stitching. The original shoes’ perforated toe box design has also been used.

The Y-3 Adidas Originals Forum Hi OG will be available beginning April 7 in Europe and America. You can purchase the pair straight from the Adidas’ website, in retail stores, and the Confirmed app. Price is set at £250 which is about $330 in the US.