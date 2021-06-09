Upper Deck is selling Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Bred’ 2019 sneakers autographed by MJ himself

“Michael Jordan is the most valuable and collectible athlete in the world.” Being the legend he is, he has the ability to connect with multiple generations of fans. So when shoes autographed by MJ land on the market, as a fan or collector, you cannot hold yourself back.

For the love of all MJ fans, Upper Deck is selling Air Jordan shoes autographed by the legend himself. Reportedly, the limited edition Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Bred’ 2019 sneakers are size 13 with Jordan’s signature on the left shoe going for a whopping $25,000 a pair.

A tangible piece of history

Upper Deck is giving collectors a chance to upgrade their collection with one of the most loved original classic red and black colorway, which is a must have for Jordan fans. Add to that the MJ autograph in silver color on the toe box of the left shoe with matching certificate of authenticity and it becomes a real deal instantly.

This piece of tangible history features premium black leather upper paired with ballistic mesh and white midsole. The carbon fiber midfoot and red translucent sole along with black Jumpman logo further accentuate the look and feel of the shoe.

Limited edition shoes

These limited edition sneakers will appeal to all memorabilia collectors and Jordan fans, but the cost will make them more of an investment than a daily wear.

The MJ autographed shoes that Upper Deck is selling are in themselves extremely collectible. Jordon wore the first of these shoes during the playoff game on April 26, 1996.