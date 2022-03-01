Casio releases transparent G-Shock delights for Women’s Day 2022

Casio has been keeping busy these days. After unveiling the Pro Trek PRW-61, made from eco-friendly biomass plastics, the company has released three new women’s G-Shock watches that would remind you of the transparent G-Shocks delivered in gray and white colorways last year.

The trio of these women’s watches is released under the new Casio G-Shock GMAS110GS series. Combining G-Shock’s signature durability with trendy translucent design and compact form factor, the watches in the series include the Casio G-Shock GMAS110SR-7A, Casio G-Shock GMAS110GS-8A, and the Casio G-Shock GMAS110GS-3A.

Initial details

Each watch features 45.9mm-wide rugged resin case which measures 15.8-inches thick. Despite the size, the watches should be manageable on most wrists. The translucent case of these watches is accompanied by metallic dials.

The dials on all three watches have a different finish to them, but for similarity, the watches feature three subdials positioned at 12, 6, and 9 o’clock. These subdials are separated by a risen dial section that also helps these distinct watches stand out more vividly.

The interesting trio

All the three translucent case watches with high-impact metallic dials have some sort of distinction from the other to ensure customers have their choice of G-Shock to bank upon.

First up is the G-Shock GMAS110SR-7A, which is perhaps the brightest of all the three. The transparent resin case of the watch is complemented by rose gold tone. G-Shock GMAS110GS-8A on the other hand comes in a smoky gray, clear case enhanced by subtle touches of yellow gold, silver and white. Finally, there is the G-Shock GMAS110GS-3A which features an enticing green translucent case with white bezel and yellow gold dial accents.

Powered by an in-house Module 5425 quartz movement, these watches in the G-Shock GMAS110GS series come with 200 meters of water resistance and customary G-Shock features like world times, five programmable alarms, LED illuminated dial and perpetual calendar, to name a few.

Paired to an accordion-style resin strap matching the translucent case, each watch in this trio of G-Shocks – you can get for your lady love this Women’s Day – is priced at $140.