ADIZERO Adios Pro 2 gets a new colorway

While some brands spend a lot of time and resources on coming up with the most interesting designs or pricier pairs, Adidas introduces some of the coolest pairs regularly. Most of them really offer comfort, support, and practicality.

Adidas is known for its ADIZERO Adios Pro 2. The silhouette is getting a new iteration—ready to help you run a marathon. The pair is very light at only 213g.

ADIZERO Adios Pro 2 Performance

The pair is well-designed for the runners and marathoners in mind. It comes with an upper that is made of recycled content. The ENERGYRODS work with Lightstrike Pro cushioning for underfoot to ensure comfort and optimal performance.

The new Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 2 comes in this color combination: Legacy Indigo, Turbo, and Sky Rush. The signature three stripes are highlighted for style.

ADIZERO Adios Pro 2 Designed for Comfort

The Continental rubber sole is used for extra grip and control. The pair delivers style, comfort, and support—making it really ideal for running.









If you’re looking for a new pair, the ADIZERO Adios Pro 2 “Legacy Indigo/Turbo/Sky Rush” can now be had for £180 ($239). You can buy straight from the Adidas online store.