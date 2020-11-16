Air Jordan XI will self-lace themselves starting December 30

Nike first introduced the self-lacing concept to sneakers back in 2016 with the launch of HyperAdapt 1.0. Since then there have been a few iterations that self-lace themselves but Swoosh’s most beloved Air Jordans have remained aloof of this remarkable “Back to the Future” technology.

Now, for the first time, Nike is bringing the self-lacing technology to the Air Jordan XI. This is designed to mark the 25thanniversary of the Jordans that the Jumpman himself debuted in 1995. The iconic pair is now going to self-lace themselves when they are launched in time for New Year celebrations.

Special edition look

Basketball shoe fanatics around the world instantly recognize the Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan XI as an iconic silhouette. Now the sneaker is making a comeback in white colorway with accents of black and red and black colorway with hints of white.

The anniversary edition silhouette will be embedded with the Adapt lacing technology and will feature a metallic silver Jumpman logo on the eyelets. You will find silver “23” embroidered on the heel, while the “25” – indicating the 25-year celebration is imprinted on the insoles. On the tongue is the Jumpman and Jordan logo.

Interesting customization









The self-lacing Air Jordan XI will come with a dedicated app personalized with Jordan flavor. The app can be used to customize the Adapt buttons on the midsole and personalize the color scheme. It can be used light up the side flashing buttons on the shoe.

According to Jordan Brand, this is one of the most personalized Jumpman shoes you can own. It will be available in full family sizing starting December 30. Nike has not released the pricing yet.