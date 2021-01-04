Gucci x Doraemon capsule collection reveals manga-inspired fashion

Following brand’s partnership with Pokémon GO, Gucci has once again shifted its focus to Japanese franchise. The Italian fashion brand has collaborated with Doraemon to release the “Doraemon capsule collection” in celebration of Chinese New year 2021.

The special assortment celebrates the titular character from Fujiko Fujio’s beloved manga and anime series, which was initially revealed as part of Gucci’s Cruise 2021 collection. Doraemon is a cat-shaped robot that arrived from the 22nd century to help a young boy, Nobita, with secret gadgets from his four-dimensional pouch, reads the brand’s official website.

Doraemon x Gucci

Comprising over 50 items, the capsule’s apparel range includes coats, jackets, track pants, shorts, bags, and shoes. Each clothing article and accessory features Gucci’s classic GG monogram pattern elevated with an array of contrasting Doraemon accents, exhibiting the cheerful figure sleeping, playing, and goofing around.

Apart from the rudimentary fusion, Gucci has implemented a signature design on each item, which includes its trademark green/red stripe accent that runs down sleeves, across hems, and over bags and wallets. The Doraemon collection also features footwear and accessories such as Rhyton and Ace sneakers, an iPhone case, and a 40mm dive watch – all of which are adorned with even larger illustrations of the ever jovial Doraemon.

Extensive and expensive

The collection is pretty extensive and each item is exclusively priced – as you’d expect. For their vivacity, various fabrics have been used in the making of these items. There are silken bowling shirts and shorts, woolen sweaters, and even sneakers with fashionable red bottoms.

The entire Doraemon x Gucci capsule collection is priced between £140 and £3,960 GBP (approximately $189 and $5,351 USD). The assortment is currently available on Gucci’s online store and at selected Gucci locations. It will launch extensively on January 12, a month before the Chinese New Year begins.