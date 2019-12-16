Air Max 90 gets re-crafted on its thirtieth birthday

When it comes to Nike, there is always an endearing tale to tell. When they were released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 were positioned as the second flagship sneaker of the Air Max legacy. Even to date, the most popular colorway is the ‘Infrared’, which was the original colorway, when the shoe made its debut.

As an Air Max legacy shoe, it was a model known for its ‘running shoe’ capabilities and the fact that it provided great comfort and lightweight feeling, to the owner. The Max Air unit gives enhanced impact cushioning on the heel and supports the wearer.

Originally released as the Air Max III and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 90 in its own classic way, literally ‘enlarged the window of possibility’ for the collection.

Nike Air Max 90 The Old

The AM90 was designed to have a bigger Air unit than any of the previous shoes in the collection. This was one of the reasons that it improved flexibility when worn. It even hosted a variable, multi-port lacing system, that allowed you to customize the fit options.

Apart from the solid construction of the shoe, it was details like aesthetic and design that helped make this shoe very popular. The textured panels in the upper gave way to possibilities in color schemes that allowed Nike to play around and get them right. Many re-issues and array of makeups, cemented the cult classic’s position in the market.

The journey of this iconic shoe continues in the third decade, with much aplomb.

Nike Air Max 90 Thirty Years Younger

In its new decade – 2020, the Air Max 90 is recrafted – what we mean by this is that the panel scale, toe box height and heel panel, are all re-imagined. Taking a leaf out of the original color blockings, the updated shoes will come in multiple colorways and even host sockliner featuring a hidden “Easter egg”. This essentially is an Air Max 1 outsole on the bottom.

The novelty of the shoe extends to its presentation box as well. Nike has recreated the original skinny box design, which was being used at the beginning of the 90s and sported the iconic ‘hazard stripes.’

The key elements of the 2020 Air Max 90 Upper include TPU Eyelet Pieces, Rubber Heel Logo with Original Shape, Original Swoosh Shape and Faster, Sleeker Deconstructed Toe.

Pick your shoe from the official Nike site and stores.