Alfa Romeo bids 4C Spider goodbye with last special edition version

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradole has played a pivotal role in getting things started in North America for the brand, and the mid-engine sports car 4C Spider is linked to it in more ways than not.

In a surprise move, the Italian marque has announced the end of the road for Spider 4C Spider commemorating it with a fitting goodbye to the much-loved model. To make things merry for car collectors and enthusiasts, Alfa Romeo has put together a limited edition model inspired by the 1967 33 Stradale model.

Special Edition 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo

The compact rear-wheel drive honors the brand’s historic model with this 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo. This is a final version of the car for the North American market, and only 33 examples of the ride will be crafted.

Each one them will be draped in tri-coat Rosso Villa d’Esta paint and will have bronze-colored wheels for that classic look. The monocoque chassis gets the striking red transparent treatment that matches the overall theme. And yes, it gets the Akropovic exhaust, carbon-fiber rear wing, and a race-tuned suspension.

Custom treatment on the inside and outside









On the inside the exclusive ride gets a two-toned black with tobacco finish along with the special badging on the dash, side sills and the reworked center console. The sports seats will get the suede in contrasting tobacco leather treatment complemented by the special edition badges all over.

The lucky buyers of Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo will all get a numbered history book containing the little details of the 4C and the journey to production in Modena, Italy. The car is up for grabs for a starting price tag of $79,995, as we speak. If you are planning to buy one, you better make it quick – remember only 33 units of the ride will be ever made.