Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hops up the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Alpina has been taking BMW models and giving them more performance and style for many years. Its latest vehicle is the 2022 B8 Gran Coupe that takes the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and squeezes more performance out of it. The B8 Gran Coupe is available in the green paint seen in the images, and a Blue Metallic. Both colors are exclusive to the Alpina model.

Other features include Alpina graphics on the front splitter and under the tail light and custom 20-spoke wheels with the Alpina logo in the middle. The car has Brembo brake calipers painted blue along with a unique hood limited to Alpina models. Under the hood is a custom engine cover.

Alpina versions do have improved performance courtesy of a unique tune for the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Alpina also adds other performance components, including a custom exhaust, custom intercoolers, and more. The result is 612 horsepower and 590 pound-foot of torque.

That power output slots the B8 Gran Coupe directly between the M8 Gran Coupe producing 600 horsepower and the Competition version making 617 horsepower. It’s significantly more power than the standard M850i, which produces 523 horsepower.









Alpina’s version has an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is the only drivetrain option. The car can reach 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Handling is also improved thanks to Eibach Springs, stiffer strut mounts, stiffer front sway bar, and stiffer lower control arm bushings. Pricing for the 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is $140,895. That’s roughly $10,000 more expensive than the M8 Gran Coupe the car is based on. The car will be available in the US by the middle of 2021.