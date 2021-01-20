Porsche adds new entry-level rear-wheel-drive Taycan

Porsche has a fully electric sports car with four doors called the Taycan, available in three trims. The three trims include the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan 4S. The new entry-level Taycan is rear-wheel drive and comes with two battery capacities, making four models in the lineup.

When fitted with the standard Performance Battery, the entry-level Taycan delivers 300 kW of power. When in over-boost mode with launch control, the power output is increased to 350 kW. In versions with the optional Performance Battery Plus, power is 240 kW or 280 kW, respectively.

The entry-level Taycan features the Plug & Charge function allowing charging payments to be made without using credit cards or an app. The vehicle has a color heads-up display and on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. The car offers Functions on Demand that allows drivers to purchase various convenience or assistance functions as they need them.

Owners can also book the features for a limited time, and since the features activate online, they don’t need to visit the dealership to have them activated. Currently, available functions include the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager, Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Porsche InnoDrive functions.

The single-deck Performance Battery has a capacity of 79.2 kWh. The two-deck Performance Battery Plus has a gross capacity of 93.4 kWh. WLTP driving range is 431 kilometers for the standard battery and 484 kilometers for the optional battery. The new model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds with either battery and reaches the same top speed of 230 km/h with both batteries. Both batteries can also be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes.