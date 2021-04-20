Maserati Levante Hybrid premieres in Shanghai

Maserati has unveiled a new SUV called the Levante Hybrid at the Shanghai Auto Show and virtually via its website. The Levante Hybrid is the brand’s first electrified SUV, and Maserati says it’s a big step forward for its strategy in electrification. The company is pushing into a future that will see all models gain electrification.

The hybrid SUV uses a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine paired with a 48-volt hybrid system. The electrical system can recover energy during deceleration and braking. Maserati notes that the hybrid weighs less than the standard six-cylinder diesel or gasoline Levante SUV. Packaging the battery in the rear also results in a better weight distribution for the hybrid model.

Maserati notes that placing the battery in the rear doesn’t impact load capacity for the vehicle. The maximum power output for the electrified powertrain is 330 horsepower with 450 Nm of torque. Maserati offers the Levante Hybrid in all-wheel-drive only. It promises a top speed of over 240 km/h and accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in six seconds.

Levante Hybrid will come in a launch version with a new metallic tri-coat color called Azzurro Astro that will be available as part of the Maserati customization program. Maserati uses blue on various trim pieces around the vehicle, which it uses for all its hybrid vehicles.















































The 2.0-liter engine uses a single mono-scroll turbocharger and features a forged steel crankshaft and direct-fuel injection. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the all-wheel-drive system has a limited-slip self-locking mechanical rear differential. Fuel economy figures are still pending at this time. Pricing for the Maserati Levante Hybrid is unannounced at this time, as is availability.