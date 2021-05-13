Alpine A110 LÉGENDE GT 2021 is limited to 300 units

Alpine is one of the brands that Europeans can enjoy that we don’t get here in the US. One of the most iconic Alpine models is the A110, and the automaker has a new version called the A110 LÉGENDE GT 2021. The special edition version is limited to only 300 units exclusive to Europe.

The A110 LÉGENDE GT 2021 packs a four-cylinder engine under the hood producing 292 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. The power goes exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. That much power combined with a gross curb weight of 1359 kg means impressive performance.

The vehicle can reach 250 km/h given enough road and can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.4 seconds. Alpine says the car will have a high level of technical specification and is based on the Legende version of the car. It features a lightweight aluminum structure and centrally mounted rear engine, and double-wishbone suspension in the front and rear.

The A110 LÉGENDE GT 2021 also has bespoke finishes with significant amounts of standard equipment and driver assistance devices. Alpine fits it with front and rear parking sensors, a backup camera, and a Focal audio system. Alpine says the car delivers a balance of comfort and precision dynamic behavior, making it easy to drive every day.

One of the interesting features of the car is a new matte Mercury Silver exterior color and black leather Sabelt Comfort bucket seats with gray stitching. A version in Abyss Blue with Amber Brown leather on the seats is also available. The car was designed “with the accent on Grand Tourisme.” The vehicle is available to order now and sells for €71,600 in France, not counting the VAT.