Arc’teryx Signature Alpha SV Jacket styled with Gore-Tex Pro 2.0 for Fall-Winter 2020

For a company named Rock Solid, Arc’teryx has come a long way. Thanks to Jeremy Guard taking the initiative in 1991, with the name change, the company had the goal to establish disruptive “evolutionary” innovation, as their vision.

Founded as a Canadian outdoor, high-end clothing and sporting brand, the flagship jacket, the Alpha SV, has received a lot of attention, ever since its inception in 1998.

Showcased as a jacket that focuses on design, performance, and value, it has seen many innovations, including the use of Gore-Tex.

Gore-Tex and Arc’teryx Collaborate

Historically, Gore-Tex and Arc’teryx have made a fancy couple in the field of collabs that bring out the best in both. The iconic jacket is built on the principles of being lightweight, Alpine-ready and fuss-free, along with the ability to withstand harsh weather. Representing these values are the terms ‘Alpha’ and ‘SV’.

Leaders in their collaborations with the footwear industry, for extreme outdoor wear, the Gore-Tex membrane is known for its ability to withstand harsh winds and wet conditions. Needless to say, you can manage to withstand severe weather conditions, due to the usage of this special material.

Integrating this material into outdoor-wear is a no-brainer, thus the birth of the Alpha SV.

Future-ready Gore-Tex 2.0

Differentiating itself from the past iterations due to the use of Gore-Tex 2.0 for the Fall/Winter 2020 version, it’s easy to upgrade your old Alpha SV to the new jacket. The honor of being the first brand to use Gore-Tex Pro 2.0 membranes in their outerwear this upcoming Fall/ Winter season, Arc’teryx is going the whole nine yards, in terms of quality and performance.

Thanks to the years of quantifiable research, lab tests and feedback from those who matter in this industry, the new Alpha SV jacket is designed with a 100-denier nylon face fabric, with the ability to withstand water and snow. The jacket works well with metal crampons, climbing harnesses and the rugged elements of the outdoors.

The interesting part is that Gore-Tex allows Arc’teryx flexibility in the design process, something that they don’t allow very easily with other brands. The entry-level Gore-Tex jacket comes with a two-layer construction – the Gore-Tex membrane attached to an outer fabric. With Gore-Tex Pro, we now have a third layer – an inner lining, which reduces fabric stress.

The Gore-Tex Pro 2.0 comes with the same three-layer construction, and showcases three new and definite membranes: Stretch, Most Rugged and Most Breathable.

The Gore-Tex Pro 2.0 extends the upgrade to jackets and snow pants with the Most Rugged and Most Breathable membrane. The core values in style, fits and colors remain consistent and will be available this summer.