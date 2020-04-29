Chopard unveils pair of automotive-inspired watches in vintage blue sheen

If I were to name reliable and high quality Swiss watchmakers – Chopard would certainly make the list. The superb brand, which has been an official timekeeper of the Mille Miglia has entire line of timepieces inspired by this close relationship. Keeping with the idea of rolling out new race car influenced watch models year after year, Chopard has revealed the 2020 variants.

The limited-edition wristwatches are called the Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Power Control and Mille Miglia GST Azzurro Chrono. Both the models in vintage blue sheen are a great addition to the sport line of watches.

Watching over the similarities

The Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Power Control and the GTS Azzurro Chrono both share automotive-inspired details of its previous versions. These feature narrow bezels but very masculine lugs with Azzurro Blue dial color enhancing their appearance.

Each of these Chopard watches rolls out with a deep blue perforated leather rally strap which enhances the color appeal of these watches. Also placed on both the Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Power Control and the GTS Azzurro Chrono at 3 o’clock is the ‘1000 Miglia’ direction arrow that frames the date window, which is again reminiscing its motoring spirit.

Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Power control

Limited to 750-pieces, the Mille Miglia GST Azzurro Power Control is sized at 43mm. Water resistant to 100 meters, the watch features dual-tone stainless steel casing with steering wheel motif and 18k rose gold design.

This mechanical self-winding chronograph is driven by Chopard’s 01.08-C automatic power reserve movement. It has a 60 hour of power reserve that you can keep a tab on through the 9 o’clock power reserve indicator, which is similar to the fuel indicator of a vehicle.

Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Power control also features a see-though case back that permits glimpse of the automatic movement within. Available now through authorized dealers, it is priced at $9,990.

Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono

The GTS Azzurro Chrono is limited to 750 pieces. It has a slightly larger 44mm all-stainless steel case with blue hued dial that contrasts beautifully with the Mille Miglia red used for detailing and in the tip of the seconds hand.

The watch’s sub-dial layout inspired by a classic car instrument cluster adds to its visual appeal. Unlike the Mille Miglia GST Azzurro Power Control, the Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono features ETA 7750 automatic chronograph movement that provides up to 48 hour power reserve. The Chrono is priced at $7,630.