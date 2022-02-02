Aston Martin DBX 707 is power-packed luxury SUV high on looks

Move over Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E Hybrid, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the celebrated British brand has created a beastly version of the DBX SUV. Dubbed DBX 707, the 697-horsepower luxury SUV packs a punch with its 663 lb-ft of torque.

Sure, BMW is coming up with the 750 horsepower Concept XM plug-in hybrid soon, the Aston Martin’s four-wheeler is currently the most powerful and luxurious SUV when compared to the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce or Mercedes-AMG.

Power-packed luxury SUV

The car is loaded with a modified Mercedes 4.0-liter V8 engine having upgraded ball-bearing turbochargers and bespoke engine calibration for additional power and torque. The DBX 707 gets a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission for faster shifting. It can shoot from 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds flat – possible with the electronically limited slip differential. The top speed this racetrack-worthy SUV can reach is an impressive 193 mph.

It’s not all about power delivery for the SUV though, it handles like a charm, as drivers will feel the engagement of the car. In part that’s attributed to the carbon-ceramic brakes and the revised air suspension system designed to reduce body roll on the curves and crests.

High on looks

The all-new Aston Martin DBX 707 SUV is more than just the bump-up in the drivetrain hardware. The racey SUV gets carbon splitters and skirts, and at the rear that huge diffuser section along with the quad exhaust finishers is a surefire attention grabber. The tail section is more upturned as compared to the original DBX, there’s a bigger satin chrome grille, and the 23-inch wheels add to the charm of the ride.

Aston Martin has given the DBX 707 fresh air intakes, remodeled daytime running lights, aggressive-looking front splitter, and a lip spoiler. On the exterior, the use of dark chrome and satin trim brings a monochromatic effect to the DBX 707 which is hard to miss.

As per Aston Martin, the DBX 707 production will start in Q1 2022, and deliveries are promised in Q2, 2022. The luxury-laden SUV will reportedly carry a starting price tag of anywhere between $232,000 and $235,086. Just for comparison, the DBX starts at $176,900.