Atmos x Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot is anime-inspired

Collaborations between Atmos and Dr. Martens have been popular and guaranteed to be bestsellers. It’s no wonder the two have teamed up once again to come up with a new pair that rocks.

Depending on your definition of what rocks, this new pair of Dr. Martens gives the classic silhoutte a futuristic flair. The atmos Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot is something anime fans will love.

Atmos Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot Design

The creators came up with a digital lookbook to tell the world of the anime inspiration. The signature yellow stitching has been used here which is a perfect contrast to the soft black velvet. Some leather trimmings are available on the eyestays, heel pieces, and collars.

The pair comes with silver eyelets accompanied by red laces. The tongue badge and heel tabs show the two brands. Making the pair more unique is the huge silver zipper on a red fabric.

Atmos x Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot Details

Dr. Martens’ reunion with Atmos gives the utilitarian Tarik boot a new design. The casual pair has turned into a more visually appealing footwear that will definitely turn heads on the street.







The atmos x Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot will be sold for $150. You can check Dr. Martens’ e-shop and the atmos webstore.