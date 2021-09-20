Five best beard oils for men: Invest in the right option

Blokes in their early twenties grow beard to look mature while men in their early fifties get hair transplant done to look younger. In a nutshell, men are never happy with their age but it’s different with the beard. A bow may not make you look like a gentleman, a neat and chic beard will certainly win you laurels.

To grow a beard is one thing, to maintain its shape and size is a whole lot challenging. Here we introduce you to the five best beard oils that will make your face glow with a soft and supple beard because if there is anything that separates one from the ordinary is a well-groomed beard.

Jack Black Beard Oil

Packed with natural ingredients like Kalahari Melon Oil, Marula Fruit Oil, Carrot and Brown Algae extract Jack Black helps giving your beard a hydrating top-up. In addition to these natural oils, Jack black also constitutes potent antioxidants and vitamins that help you get rid of your itchy and dry skin. Not just this, the botanical oils also help in softening your brittle hair and give a shiny touch to your beard. All you need to do is pump a few drops of Jack Black in your hand and massage it upward into the facial hair.

SheaMoisture Beard Conditioning Oil

To stimulate your hair growth and groom your hair in a neat manner SheaMoisture Beard Oil is something every man must try. If beard fall is something that is bothering you, SheaMoisture Beard Conditioning Oil will be a great addition to your shaving kit as it helps you avoid losing hair. The oil is loaded with scents of Maracuja & Shea Butter, which helps you smell great and be a showstopper in a corporate event. Vitis Vinifera (Grape), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower), Olea Europaea (Olive) are some of the ingredients of this oil.

ELEMIS Smooth Result Shave and Beard Oil

A well-groomed beard may not make you look like an intellectual but is certainly a sex symbol in the modern world. Elemis Smooth Result Beard and Shave Oil comprises Vitis Vinifera (Grapeseed), Jojoba Seed Oil, Meadowsweet Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil and multiple other components. It not only nourishes your beard but also softens and smoothes your brittle hair.

Davines Pasta & Love Pre-Shaving & Beard Oil

This beard oil comprises nourishing ingredients like almond and jojoba oil. Dermatologically tested, this beard oil is very effective in hydrating and nourishing your facial hair. It double duties as a pre-shaving oil and is also perfectly suited for your beard. The best aspect of the product is its smell, which will make you stand out from the rest. The scent of the oil is too good and in addition can be applied to the mustache.

Northern Fir Beard Oil

The Northern Fir Beard Oil is infused with Vitamin E and jojoba oil. Once you apply it to your beard, it removes all the dryness and beard dandruff, if you have any. It also helps in removing itchiness and will provide a subtle shine and softness to your beard. Moreover, the beard oil is lightly scented with cedar wood aroma that will make women sniff your sideburns.