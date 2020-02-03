Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Gears up for China

It’s the Year of the Rat, however, it’s not got off to the best start in China. With the health scare enforcing travel bans across the globe to the country, and things coming to a standstill, we can only hope for best and good health prevailing for all.

The opportunity in China is quite huge, in terms of luxury market and fashion, that it makes complete sense for us to see a dedicated “China Limited Edition” by Audemars Piguet, as they bring us the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition.

It’s All Titanium for China

The biggest differentiating factor for this limited-edition watch, is the choice of materials used by Audemars Piguet. For the first time, the watchmakers have crafted a full titanium Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar.

Typically, we have seen Audemars Piguet use platinum and titanium in Royal Oaks, however, it’s never been the complete use of only titanium for the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. One of my favorite complications is the Perpetual Calendar, and this Leap Year, it will be great to see this watch adjust its date automatically.

A Collaborative Effort

The Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar China Limited Edition is a collaborative piece with Austen Chu, who has worked closely with the team to give us some great aesthetics to the timepiece.

The Perpetual Royal Oak variations recently unveiled included the platinum and ceramic versions and this titanium-only limited edition marks the special relationship the brand has with the Chinese Market.

With only 88 watches up for grabs, the other eye-catching detail on this watch includes red centrally mounted week-indication hand. The detailing in red resonates with the Chinese traditional symbol of happiness and passion.

Details on the watch include a 41 mm diameter case with an automatic AP perpetual caliber 5134 under the dial. The watch comes with a 40-hour power reserve and you can enjoy the slate grey dial with “Grande Tapisserie” pattern, which are supported by the black counters, white gold applied hour-makers, and Royal Oak hands coated with luminescent.

The functions of the watch include hours, minutes, perpetual calendar with a week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month and leap year.

While the watch looks its best on the bracelet, it also comes with two additional straps – a red rubber strap and a grey hand-stitched alligator strap. It sells for $78,300.