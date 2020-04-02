Audemars Piguet [Re]Master01 Selfwinding Chronograph wristwatch has classic DNA

Drawing inspiration from the Audemars Piguet’s original chronograph from 1943, the freshly designed [Re]master01 Selfwinding chronograph wristwatch is a true combination of state-of-the-art tech and the classic aesthetics every millennial is bound to love.

Audemars Piguet has some of the most sought after chronographs of the 20 century to its name. So much so that AP’s vintage chronograph watches are probably the rarest in the world – only 307 units of such wristwatches were made in two decades – between the 1930s and the 1950s.

Unfortunately, it’s not easy to lay hands on one of their stunning masterpieces from yesteryears. But that shouldn’t be a reason to hold yourself back from owning a classic beauty.

Delving deeper into the retro-modern masterpiece

Audemars Piguet’s newly crafted selfwinding chronograph is a 40 mm diameter wristwatch with polished, round two-tone steel and pink gold case with champagne dial.

Even though the new timepiece retains original watch’s classic features, the art deco-inspired numerals with black hour-markers; blue chronograph hands; hour, minute and seconds hands in pink gold increase its legibility for the present day.

Chronograph counters on the [Re]master01 have been rearranged for better readability. A fascinating addition is the 4/5 indication in red seen on the 15 minute mark of the 30 minute counter at 9 o’clock, which allows the user to record 45 minutes.

The dial also features the “Audemars Piguet & Co Genève” signature, which is reminiscent of the company’s workshop in Geneva during the period between 1885 to the mid-1970s.

Availability and pricing

The [Re]master01 Selfwinding chronograph featuring a glare proof sapphire crystal case back is a limited edition wristwatch. Only 500 of these timepieces will be available with hand-stitched calfskin strap or dark brown alligator strap to choose from.

Selling for a whopping $53,100, the [Re]master01 is now available at Audemars Piguet stores worldwide.