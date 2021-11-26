Balenciaga Runner Sneaker ready in new colorwayd

A few months ago, the Balenciaga Runner was released in three new color iterations. The pair is retro-inspired but it has quickly become a signature silhouette from the luxury fashion house.

The chunky sneakers are ready in another simple colorway: Black/White. The neutral colors may be minimalist but the shoes’ design is a bit complicated.

Balenciaga Runner Sneakers in Black, White

The Balenciaga Runner makes use of some leather material and mesh on the panels that appear to be overlapping. The pair may remind you of those sneakers from the ’90s.

The distressed design gives that worn-out look. Even the stitching looks frayed with some hardened glue appearing all over. Don’t judge the worn and dirty look of the pair because many people dig that.

Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Design

The Balenciaga branding is found on the heel, vamp, and tongue. The sneaker also shows a rope lace hooped heel tab on the rear.





The Runner branding is placed on the sole and the side of the sneaker. The pair is now available with a $1,150 price tag. You can purchase from Balenciaga online and in stores.