The Electricianz Hybrid Mechanical Time Display creates wonderful light show on wrist

Announcing a cool new hybrid of mechanical watch movement and onboard electroluminescent system; Swiss watchmaker, The Electricianz has launched cutting-edge watches that will be the talking point every time you walk out sporting them on the wrist.

This unique “symbiosis” in the horological world is a painstaking creation, which according to makers, took them almost two years to complete. And now it’s as striking a timepiece as any can be for the affordable tag it wears.

The creation

Called the Hybrid Mechanical Time Display, the watch comes in a striking 316L stainless steel case with a glass box construction. The watch features a functional and stylized printed circuit board on one side and comprises a layered architectural dial with transparency on the balance wheel.

This watch is as unique on specs as it is in the looks with self-winding automatic movement in the core. It’s embedded with electronics that make up printed circuit board powered by lithium battery. The battery is used to light up the 10 micro-LEDs that put on a wonderful light show on the dial. Five of these LEDs distinguish the retrograde seconds simulation activated by a pusher at 9 o’clock.

Movement and more

A powerfully designed watch during the day and an incredible light experience by the night, the Hybrid Mechanical Time Display features a Miyota 8N24 skeleton movement that offers about 42 hours power reserve. Featuring a semi-transparent caseback with ELZ Green Coding printing, the watch will be made in seven different models.

The Electricianz Hybrid Mechanical Time Display is currently on crowd-funding. The watch is expected to retail for $685. For more details, visit the official website.