Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Sculpture can’t be worn 

Balenciaga isn’t exactly affordable but it’s becoming a favorite of many sneakerheads, especially since the luxury fashion house has been making bigger waves in the past few years. Despite the pandemic, it’s coming up with interesting items that are really high on demand and have been quickly selling out.

There’s something about this brand even if at times we don’t understand the design. Well, that’s the beauty in fashion and we don’t really have to understand avant-garde.

New Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Version

Following last year’s Balenciaga Runner Sneaker, here is a fresher version: a Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Sculpture. No wait, this isn’t something you can wear as it really is just a sculpture.

Indeed, this is a work of art. The Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Sculpture is made simply to be admired. As if the Balenciaga Runner Sneakers aren’t already admirable, the French luxury house had to craft a copy of a Runner in size EU 42.

Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Sculpture Design

The Balenciaga sculpture is glazed porcelain ceramic. It’s inflexible so don’t attempt to wear it. It weighs 1.4 kgs. Only 20 pieces of Balenciaga Runner Sneaker Sculpture are available.

It is a limited edition release so don’t be surprised that the price is over $7,000. You can only buy them from select Balenciaga stores in different markets: Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Beijing, Dubai, Tokyo, Beverly Hills, Monaco, and London.

Each is hand-carved, heated, and then painted. The worn-out details are intentional and painted with the Italian maiolica technique to achieve such a look. The sneaker sculpture looks exactly like the Balenciaga Runner Sneaker with its layered sports textures, exposed stitching, and distressed fabric edges.