Incase PerformaKnit Slip Sleeve for MacBook available in two sizes

Apple has released many MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sleeves in the past. Some made in leather and some in fabric like the Incase PerformaKnit Slip Sleeve we have just come across.

Fashioned for the people who tend to lug their laptops a little more carefreely, this sleeve is constructed from stitch-knit textile which makes it appropriate for the demanding hand.

The highlights

Made to keep the MacBook Air or Pro inside it safe, the Incase Slip Sleeve MacBook Cover with PerformaKnit is just like a sweater for your laptop. It is made from stitch-knit material and is computer engineered for high performance and durability.

The sleeve’s streamlined design does away with foam and liners – it secures magnetically and protects the MacBook inside from scratches. If you are looking for a thin sleeve that can protect the laptop from scratches, is stylish to flaunt, and can fit in a backpack’s laptop compartment, the Incase Slip Sleeve is what you should be looking for.

Pricing and more

The MacBook cover is available on Apple.com in two size options. You can take home a 13-inch or a 16-inch case, depending on the machine you own. The case is slightly bigger than the size of the laptop, but it should fit well in the laptop compartment of your backpack.

The Incase PerformaKnit Slip Sleeve comes is black, gray, and multicolor options for a very competitive $60 sticker.