Bang & Olufsen Level is a powerful speaker that doesn’t look like one

For a lot of people, the goal is to plan technology into their home or office in a way where you can’t even tell it’s there. Bang & Olufsen has a new product called the Beosound Level that is a portable wireless speaker with a modular design for improved longevity. It doesn’t look like a speaker with a slim design and integrated recess handle making it very portable.

Level can be used standing upright in the kitchen or laying flat on a table. It can also be hung on the wall. The technology inside Level allows it to tune itself automatically for exceptional listening experience in any position in any room of the home. The speaker is designed to work with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast.

The modular design helps future-proof the Level speaker with Bang & Olufsen promising it will deliver high-quality sound for decades. The design of the speaker uses aluminum with a pearl blasted aluminum frame. Materials were chosen specifically to soften technology while complementing any decor.

The speaker covers are available with a natural oak veneer treated to reveal natural grain and texture. Bang & Olufsen says the design is meant to remind of Scandinavian furniture. Speaker covers are also available in seamless knitted dark gray Kvadrat textile. The speaker is wireless and features an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashed water.





Controls are built into the aluminum frame with buttons activated by touch. It also has integrated proximity speakers allowing it to light up and adjust the brightness to suit day or night use when a user walks up to it. Charging the speaker uses a magnetic plug that clicks onto the back, allowing users to leave the table’s charger. An optional wall bracket allows the speaker to be charged while listening to music. Bang & Olufsen is offering the Level speaker right now in Europe for €1249.