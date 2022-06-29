Redefine immersion with HTC Desire 22 Pro: World’s first metaverse smartphone

At one point, HTC made some of the best smartphones in the world. Today the Taiwanese electronics company is not amid the top-grossing smartphone makers but it realizes, it’s not bad to remain in the limelight by tossing a few tricks into the handsets.

After the somewhat dismal performance of the HTC Exodus colloquially the company’s first blockchain, crypto-focused handset; HTC is making another throwaway attempt at a new trending catchphrase.

“Metaverse” focused device

HTC has brought up the Desire 22 Pro, a “metaverse focused smartphone,” for preorder – listed on the UK website. It is an average smartphone to start with, which is designed for the trendier amid us who want a phone to stay abreast with their NFT collection or visit communities in the parallel universe of virtual reality.

To that accord, the metaverse focused HTC Desire 22 Pro is designed as a perfect companion for the company’s new Vive Flow virtual reality headset and to leverage Viverse, HTC’s idea of the metaverse. The VR headset is compatible with all the latest Android phones; how fairly well will the HTC phone make interaction with the Vive Flow more immersive is not clear at the moment.

Desire 22 Pro

The smartphone is pretty mediocre when it comes to its specs and features. HTC Desire 22 Pro features 6.6-inch HD display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display has a 32MP selfie camera in the hole-punch setting. On the rear you get a triple camera module featuring a main, ultra-wide, and depth sensor with 64MP, 13MP, and 5MP camera sensors respectively.

The innards of the HTC metaverse smartphone are powered by a relatively old Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. The power is handled by a 4,520mAh battery capable of fast charging and even reverse charging the Vive and other devices.

The metaverse smartphone is also packed with digital a wallet and an NFT, functionality of which, report suggests, appears to be limited to select markets at the time of writing. To be available in black and gold colors, the Desire 22 Pro is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and is up for preorder now for £399. It is expected to start shipping on August 1.