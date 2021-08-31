BEAMS Reebok Club C Laceless Mule available very soon

Japanese clothing brand BEAMS has once again teamed up with Reebok. The newest collaboration between the two has resulted to a new pair of mules for you to try.

The trend for slip-ons continues with the BEAMS x Reebok Club C Laceless Mule. The pair was shown off earlier this 2021 but it’s almost ready for release this week.

BEAMS and Reebok Go for a More Subtle Silhouette

The pair features a simple design that includes very subtle details. It looks like a classic sneaker minus the back.

On the tongue, you will see the BEAMS and Reebok co-branding in light gray. A simple black Reebok logo is found on the lateral side. On the other side is a blank window.

BEAMS Reebok Club C Laceless Mule Design

The BEAMS x Reebok Club C Laceless Mule is mainly in tonal white with some hint of light gray. It’s a collaborative silhouette that we know will easily sell especially this season when lounging and remote work are still highly encouraged.





BEAMS x Reebok Club C Laceless Mule will be available in the market beginning September 3. No information on pricing yet.