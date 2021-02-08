TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph Special Edition introduced

The link between TAG Heuer and Porsche is well-established for quite some time now, but surprisingly the official timepiece of amalgam between both these premium brands didn’t exist. That’s slated to change as the two have created the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph Special Edition which is based on the 2020 Carrera Sport Chronograph.

This collaboration is as special as it gets and fans of both brands will have their eyes set on this special wristwatch. Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, “We bring together what our customers love the most about both of us: authentic heritage, thrilling sports events, unique life experiences, and the fulfillment of dreams.”

TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph

Bringing together the alliance of Swiss watchmaking and German engineering, this special edition wristwatch is nothing short of design perfection and mechanical excellence. The bezel sports the Porsche engraved inscription and a dial with Arabic numerals having a cool asphalt effect. That’s perfectly contrasted with the iconic red on the ceramic bezel, black azurage and grey colors on the dial.

TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph comes in the 44mm steel case, powered by the in-house caliber Heuer 02 automatic movement that promises impressive 80 hours of power reserve. The timepiece has the dome-shaped sapphire crystal for the dial and a screw-down sapphire caseback revealing the movement.

Play of color and design reflecting the two brand's heritage









The watch get the rhodium-plated baton-shaped hands and red-lacquer painted tips for a sporty look. Arabic numerals get black gold plated finish, the TAG Heuer shield logo shines at 12 o’clock and the 6 o’clock counter has the “CARRERA HEUER 02 80 HOURS” printed on it.

TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph special edition comes in two versions – metallic interlocking bracelet and soft calf leather strap variant for a price tag of $6,050 and $5,850 respectively.