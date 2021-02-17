Beautifully green McLaren Artura hybrid supercar gets official

McLaren has officially unveiled its latest supercar called the Artura. The car is an all-new, next-generation high-performance hybrid supercar that marks the brand’s first-ever series-protection high-performance hybrid supercar. McLaren says the Artura combines performance, driving dynamics, and engagement with EV driving capability.

Artura is the first McLaren car to be built on an all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture that is uniquely optimized for hybrid applications. The platform is built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Center. The car’s body is designed to be lightweight from the beginning using superformed aluminum and carbon fiber. The car’s extremely lightweight design delivers a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS/ton at the car’s lightest dry weight of 1395 kilograms.

Artura is the lightest vehicle in its class, with a curb weight of 1498 kilograms. The powertrain features an all-new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that runs on gas with an E-motor and energy-dense battery pack. The V-6 and electric power combined to generate 671 bhp and 530 pound-foot torque. The V-6 itself produces 577 horsepower, which approaches 200 horsepower per liter.

The electric motor produces 95 PS alone and up to 225 Nm of torque. Thanks to the high power output and lightweight, Artura can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.0 seconds, 200 km/h in 8.3 seconds, and 300 km/h and 21.5 seconds. McLaren also brags that the car is its most fuel-efficient model ever produced to achieve 50+ mpg while emitting 129g/kg CO2 in the combined EU WLTP ratings.





























































































The car is fitted with a 7.4 kWh battery delivering a 30-kilometer driving range on electricity alone. Its all-new eight-speed transmission is designed for lightweight and integrates the first electronic-differential McLaren has made. Artura is available to order now in certain markets with four specifications available starting at £185,500.