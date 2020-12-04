Best espresso machines giftable to coffee lovers this Christmas

Mornings can get even brighter with a refreshing cup of coffee. But waiting for your turn at the coffee shop is a mood dampener. On the other hand, having a good espresso machine can bring the invigorating taste and fragrance of your favorite hot beverage to your home, and boost up your daily routine.

Besides, coffee lovers are also fond of having their homes smell like their favored blend during Christmas. For this Christmas, you can give one of the top espresso machines to a coffee lover in your life. However, there are plenty of coffee machines in the market, which can make the selection process a little difficult. To streamline choices, we have rounded up the five best espresso machines you can buy, as a gift, or for yourself.

Breville Barista Express

This large, stainless steel espresso machine from Breville is perfect for delicious single and double espresso shots in less than a minute. The Barista Express allows you to grind the beans right before extraction, and its switchable filters and a choice of automatic or manual operation makes sure that you get authentic café style results instantly.

De’Longhi Espresso Machine

This espresso machine will brew authentic barista-quality beverages just the way you prefer. The three-in-one filter holder, which comes with the unit, has two holders for one and two espresso shots. The manual frothier mixes steam and milk to create a rich, creamy froth for smoothly textured drinks. The sleek, space-saving design of this coffee maker can fit easily on a kitchen countertop.

Gaggia Pro Espresso Machine

The Gaggia Classic Pro is a sturdy, compact coffee maker that comes with a real commercial sized portafilter, and single and double shot baskets. It is one of the best entry-level, semi-automatic espresso machines available in the market. The new commercial steam wand is ideal for making some latte art. The model recently underwent a redesign; and the updated design offers a modern look, with enhanced pump mounts for noiseless brewing.

Keurig K-Café Coffee Maker

This coffee maker can give you rich, full-flavored beverages from single serve coffee, latte, and cappuccino. Whatever you prefer, the K-Café brewer works with any K-Cup pod, giving you plenty of options. Its four coffee size options allow you to brew multiple cups, and a built-in coffee frothier lets you skim milk quickly and easily for cappuccinos and lattes.

Flair Signature Espresso Maker

This is a manual espresso maker and is perfect Christmas gift for someone who likes to make espresso manually. With this coffee maker, you have a whole manual espresso machine that can prepare excellent quality shots of espresso regardless of where you are. The lever on the machine can apply from 6 to 10 bars of pressure to the coffee in the portafilter of the machine. It also has a detachable brewing head, which makes it effortless to clean.