Birkenstock and Maharishi Drop Military-Grade Adventure Sandals

Two brands known for taking their respective crafts seriously have joined forces on footwear that bridges the gap between weekend adventures and daily life comfort.

Birkenstock 1774 and British streetwear label Maharishi have unveiled the Mogami Terra Tech, a collaboration that takes the German brand’s already capable outdoor sandal and adds military-inspired functionality. The partnership launches May 30th with a price tag of £250 (approximately $315).

Maharishi founder Hardy Blechman built his reputation on translating military technology for civilian use, and the Mogami Terra Tech represents a natural extension of that philosophy. The collaboration centers on Birkenstock’s Mogami Terra platform, which already featured enhanced durability and grip compared to the brand’s classic models.

Military-Inspired Upgrades

The most visible changes involve the strap system. Traditional leather closures have been replaced with a hybrid design combining premium suede and nylon webbing, topped with metal quick-release buckles inspired by the U.S. Army’s M.A.L.I.C.E. gear system. The buckles allow for rapid removal after extended wear, addressing a common issue with traditional sandal closures.

A detachable crossbody strap and double carabiner system lets wearers clip the sandals to bags or belts when walking barefoot. The feature addresses practical scenarios like beach transitions or situations where you need hands-free mobility while carrying your footwear.

The collaboration includes split-toe tabi socks that reflect Maharishi’s East-meets-West design philosophy while extending the sandals’ usability across different climates and seasons.

Technical Specifications

The Mogami Terra Tech maintains Birkenstock’s signature anatomically-shaped PU footbed, now rendered in a waterproof construction. The molded polyurethane outsole features enhanced grip patterns designed for varied terrain. The upper combines premium suede with the new nylon webbing strap system.

Model: Mogami Terra Tech

Upper: Premium suede with nylon webbing straps

Footbed: Waterproof, anatomically-shaped PU

Closure: Quick-release metal buckles

Outsole: Molded polyurethane with enhanced grip

Special Features: Detachable crossbody strap, double carabiner system

Colorways: Black, olive, beige

Manufacturing: Made in Germany

Design Philosophy

The collaboration represents Maharishi’s ongoing exploration of functional design elements drawn from military applications. Blechman has consistently focused on adapting utilitarian features for everyday use, and the Mogami Terra Tech continues that approach with footwear designed for multiple environments.

Birkenstock’s involvement through their 1774 line indicates the brand’s commitment to pushing beyond traditional comfort sandals into more technical territory. The Mogami Terra already represented a departure from classic Birkenstock designs, and the Maharishi collaboration extends that evolution further.

Availability and Pricing

The Maharishi x Birkenstock Mogami Terra Tech sandals launch May 30th at £250 (approximately $315). They’ll be available at Maharishi stores in London and New York, select Birkenstock retailers globally, and through both brands’ online stores.

The collaboration also includes a matching M.A.L.I.C.E. Backpack for those seeking a complete tactical-inspired kit, though the sandals function as standalone pieces.

Market Context

The collaboration arrives as outdoor footwear continues blending performance features with daily wearability. Brands across categories have been incorporating technical elements into traditionally casual designs, responding to consumers who want gear capable of handling varied activities without requiring multiple pairs of shoes.

Birkenstock’s expansion into more technical territory through collaborations and their 1774 line reflects broader industry trends toward versatile, multi-environment footwear. The Maharishi partnership specifically targets users whose daily routines might include everything from urban commuting to weekend outdoor activities.

The £250 price point positions the Mogami Terra Tech in premium territory, reflecting both the specialized features and the limited nature of the collaboration. Whether the military-inspired upgrades justify the premium over standard Mogami Terra models will depend on individual users’ specific needs for the additional functionality.

The May 30th launch date gives interested buyers a specific target, though Maharishi collaborations have historically sold through quickly given the brand’s dedicated following and the specialized nature of their military-inspired designs.