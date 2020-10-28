Nike SB Dunk Low modeled after “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 available in the US

A part of Nike Skateboarding’s ongoing “J-Pack” series, this SB Dunk modeled after the OG Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” has been an offering fans in the US have been awaiting ever since the silhouette first dropped in the UK in September.

The “Chicago” Nike SB Dunk Low was first seen when UK retailer Size? had released some pictures of the sneaker back in July. Nike then officially introduced the pair in the country and parts of Europe on September 1. Close to two months since its official outing, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Chicago” is now hinted of releasing stateside for the first time.

Retro-inspired modern iteration

This retro-inspired SB Dunk has left many sneakerheads luring for long. The striking color combination and all-leather upper is something that sneaker lovers in the states have been wanting to put their feet in. Now, it seems the waiting period is over and the new colorway in the J-Pack series is read for US debut.

The Nike Skateboarding J-Pack Dunk first debuted in 2005. Even though Dunk and Jordan brand had an obvious synergy between them but it was for the first time that this duo was celebrated with the launch of Royal Blue J-Pack Dunk Low, followed by “Shadow” and now “Chicago”.

Design and availability

Nike SB Dunk Low features the iconic Air Jordan 1 Chicago colorway and is different also for the fact that it features an all-leather upper – a distinction from the leather and suede combo seen in the predecessors. The shoe has a familiar white overlay offset by red overlays, and black leather accents on the Swoosh, heel tab and laces. The look is completed by red rubber outsole.

The “Chicago” Nike SB Dunk Low has landed on skate shops Premier and Spot Tampa. They have confirmed the shoe release via raffle – entry beginning October 28. Winners will be updated via email on October 29.