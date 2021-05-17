BMW 2 Series Coupe has entered the final stretch of development

BMW has announced that its new 2 Series Coupe is in the final development stage with dynamic testing and drivetrain and suspension tuning finalized. The 2 Series Coupe is a two-door compact sports car that BMW says has numerous hallmark ingredients that make it unique in the premium compact segment.

The small vehicle is rear-wheel drive and packs an in-line six-cylinder engine highlighted by a 50:50 weight distribution. BMW also says the car has a body with high torsional stiffness and a chassis tuning for agility. The vehicle will enter production in late summer of 2021 and will come in xDrive all-wheel-drive variants.

The M version of the 2 Series Coupe will be called the M240i xDrive and has a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine making 382 horsepower. The initial offering of that model will feature a rear-biased BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard with an eight-speed Sport Steptronic automatic transmission. It also features an electronically controlled M sports rear differential.

The M model also has aerodynamic details, including a front lip spoiler, front splitter, air curtains, air deflectors, and underfloor covers for the fuel tank and rear differential, all meant to reduce front-end lift 50 percent when compared to the previous model. Improved torsional rigidity, suspension, and steering will also contribute to improved handling and comfort for 2 Series Coupe owners.

















































































The vehicle also gets new shock absorbers designed to respond more accurately to slight road imperfections and to compensate for vibrations for improved comfort. BMW also offers available Adaptive M suspension, including electronically controlled shock absorbers and settings to improve dynamic and comfort-oriented driving. BMW plans to launch the M240i xDrive and 230i coupes first with 230i xDrive and M240i coupes later.