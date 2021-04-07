Lamborghini has completed the 400th Huracan race car

Lamborghini is celebrating a production milestone for the Huracan Super Trofeo and GT3 racing cars. The automaker has produced the racing versions of the Huracan on the same assembly line as the road cars since 2014. Since the racing model launched in 2014, Lamborghini has produced 400 units.

In those six racing seasons, the Huracan GT3 has won nearly 100 races. The celebration of the 400th racing model’s production was recognized at a special event at Lamborghini headquarters in Italy. Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that the company is proud of the milestone, which is important for Squadra Corse and the company.

The Huracan Super Trofeo was launched in 2014, replacing the Gallardo as the car of choice for the Lamborghini single-make championship in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In 2015, the Huracan GT3 made its official debut marking Lamborghini’s entry into GT racing.

The car has racked up an impressive racing record with the Huracan GT3 and its successor, the GT3 Evo, winning nearly 100 races over the next six seasons, including the Daytona 24 Hours three consecutive times. The Evo model also won the Sebring 12 Hours twice.







In 2020, Huracan GT3 Evo racing cars were represented by 24 different teams in 15 national and international championships. The cars raced for a total of 20,000 kilometers with 88 different drivers behind the wheel. As with anything Lamborghini, not only are the Huracan racing cars fast and agile, there also extremely good-looking. The production of 400 racing cars is an impressive milestone, and the racers will continue racking up victories in 2021.