BMW teases the first all-electric i4 sedan

This week BMW had its annual conference, and at the event, it unveiled the BMW i4 electric vehicle. BMW says the i4 is a true BMW with sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics, and zero emissions. The car is a fully electric four-door Gran Coupe and will enter the market in 2021.

Interestingly, the i4 electric vehicle will also offer a BMW M Performance model. The automaker promises the i4 will deliver the typical sporting looks, comfort, and sustainable performance expected of a BMW that will be unique in its vehicle segment. Multiple versions will be offered in the i4 lineup with different driving ranges and battery sizes.

The i4 range will offer versions with up to 300 miles of EPA estimated driving range or 590 kilometers of WLTP driving range. Power output is up to 530 horsepower. Presumably, that output will be limited to the BMW M Performance model. That most powerful version can accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in about four seconds.

BMW isn’t offering much in the way of details on the electric vehicle at this time. It has offered some images, which can be seen in the gallery below. The vehicle clearly resembles other BMW models, complete new and very large dual grill openings in the front that many people don’t like about the new BMW design.









We also see that the vehicle has blue trim all around, signifying its electric nature. BMW has promised to release full details on the i4 in the coming weeks. The automaker also notes that its mileage estimates are preliminary and aren’t official values at this time.