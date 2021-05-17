Bodega New Balance 990v3 Sneakers introduced

New Balance and Bodega’s partnership isn’t a new thing. In fact we have seen a few collab pairs before so we’re certain a new one will also become a bestseller.

Almost a year ago, there was the Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain hybrid sneakers. The pair made an impression with its tough outdoor remake and use of contrasting colors. Bodega has been doing a number of collabs with other sports and shoe brands but the New Balance remains a favorite.

Bodega and New Balance Design a New Pair

After a few projects with Vans, Adidas, and Dr. Martens, the retailer has worked with New Balance once again. To celebrate the 15th year anniversary of Bodega, here is the new Bodega New Balance 990v3 Sneakers.

The new iteration looks very simple and neutral. It’s something you can wear with almost anything. It’s mainly olive brown, looking like a classic pair with the suede overlays. The latter extends to the heels, mid-foot, and toe tips.

Bodega New Balance 990v3 Sneakers Design

Another shade of brown is used for the mesh underlays. The perforated leather overlays on the collars and toe boxes are in light beige. For that contrast, the N logos and heel overlay are in charcoal gray.

To complete the look are orange orange eye stays and sea foam blue interior liners. The midsoles use the signature ENCAP cushions. No information on availability and pricing yet but we’re looking at an H2 2021 release. The price could be around $200 or maybe even lower.