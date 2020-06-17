Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain hybrid sneakers

Retail brand Bodega has been crafting the finest footwear since 2006 and that’s reason enough for New Balance to strike a collaboration. The two renowned giants have paired up to revamp the X-Racer street sneaker model.

Drawing inspiration from the 90s jogger shoes, the New Balance X-Racer was introduced last year with a retro-modern appeal for a lifestyle runner. Now Bodega gives the sneakers its custom transformation, making it a trail-worthy hybrid shoe.

Tough outdoor remake

Having worked with names like Reebok, Vans and ASICS in the past; Bodega was going to come-up with something impressive. Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who don’t mind venturing on challenging terrain.

The shoe has rear overlays having bumpy textures and triangular lace flaps which remind us of the Air Jordan 4. It has a suede and synthetic paneling which meets at the toe box. Also, Bodega has given the rubber outsole an off-road like upgrade with deeper, aggressive grooves for better grip. The unique element of this sneaker is the solid sole piece which has grey and white dotted finish.

Use of contrasting colors

The Bodega x New Balance X-Racer All-Terrain has that near perfect mix of contrasting colors. There’s the bright pink New Balance logo and the cool blue on the top section of the sneaker. The sneaker tongue in purple leading to grey color, along with the forefoot hugging pink strap and black lace flaps at the top, it shows the carefully crafted combination for design.

There is no word yet on the availability of the all-terrain sneaker from New Balance, but it is listed for $220 on Stockx.